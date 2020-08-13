13 NSCDC Commands get new office complexes —CG

Kindly Share This Story:

No fewer than 13 state commands of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC have moved out of rented apartments into their newly-built office complexes, Vanguard has learned.

Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu who disclosed this in an interview in Abuja said on assumption of office in 2015, many of the state commands who were using rented apartments had issues with the children of the landlords who wanted to alter the tenancy agreements.

Consequently, he said the NSCDC had to source for funding to build office complexes in states like Edo, Delta, Ogun, Ekiti, Ebonyi, and Anambra. Others are Gombe, Sokoto, Niger, Ondo, Kebbi, Osun, and Yobe.

He said; “On assumption of office, many of our commands were operating from rented apartments. This had its implications. We couldn’t redesign the buildings to look like security structures and the premises also had limited spaces. Then, we had issues with some children of the landlords who wanted to alter the tenancy agreements we had with their fathers.

“So, we had no choice than to cry to the federal government for budgetary provision for the building of our own permanent structures. Since that 2015 till now, we have built about 13 new state commands while at the headquarters in Sauka here, we have built more classrooms for the NSCDC Academy, completed the medical center, and erect new office structures”.

Gana thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his interest in the activities of the NSCDC, pledging the loyalty and commitment of his personnel to the Commander in Chief.

