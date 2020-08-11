11 yrs after adoption, ex-corps member,  Omene pays tribute to Uduaghan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjihromanus

11 years after being adopted by former governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, Mr. Japhet Omene, has paid tributes to him after concluding his National Youth Service Scheme, NYSC.

Omene, at a thanksgiving service at Salvation of the Righteous Ministry, Obiaruku, Delta State, thanked the former governor for sponsoring his education ever since he adopted him in Warri on August 19, 2009.

Omene just concluded his NYSC in Imo State.

He asked God for the opportunity to give back to the needy the way Uduaghan adopted him.

The former governor had adopted the then teenager at a conference in Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Warri, where the haggard-looking Omene had attended during school hours.

Apart from sponsoring his secondary and tertiary education, the ex-governor has been assisting him in other areas.

At the Salvation of the Righteous Ministry, Omene told the congregation how God used Uduaghan to see him through school and how he has continued to help him in other areas of life.

He said: “I must reciprocate this kind gesture to others as a token of my appreciation to my adopted father and other’s contributing immensely to who I am today. ”

Speaking in the same vein, the General Overseer of the Salvation of the Righteous Ministry, Pastor Henry Obaje, took the opportunity to commend Uduaghan who he described as an angel sent by God to change the story of Omen.

He equally charged wealthy citizens to emulate Uduaghan who kept to his promises towards the boy whom he adopted 11 years ago at the Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Conference Centre.

