Kindly Share This Story:

…granted bail of N300,000

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The eleven suspected cultists arrested during an alleged initiation ceremony were on Monday arraigned before a Magistrate court 3 in Calabar.

The suspected who was charged on a three-count charge in MC/255c/2020 between the Commissioner of Police vs 11 others.

Magistrate Glory Edu (Mrs) granted them bail in the sum of 300,000 each with a surety in like sum that must be a civil servant from grade level six and above resident in Calabar

The suspects who pleaded not guilty to all the charges were arrested at Edem Edet street off Bishop Moynah by a combined team of Police of Special anti Robbery squad and men from the Fedéral Housing Division at 2300hrs based on human and technical intelligence.

The Magistrate, Glory Edu (Mrs) however warned that bail was free in her court adding that they were free to go once they met the bail condition urging them to report any form of extortion to her.

Vanguard recalls that as a follow up of the parade of hoodlums by the Command on 13″ August 2020, the Commissioner of Police using human and technical Intelligence deployed tactical team that apprehended 11 suspected cultists during initiation.

Also, their arrest was effected by Operative of Special Anti-robbery Squad, SARS, and men from the Fedéral housing Division where eleven (11) persons suspected to be cultists were arrested, which include nine males (9) and two (2) females.

Items recovered from them were talking drums, Wooden gang, Two (2) kegs of concoctions, and a bottle of Gordon drink. The suspects confessed to the crime, meanwhile, the investigation is still ongoing to unravel other accomplices.

Speaking with Vanguard shortly after the arraignment, the Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Igbo said no suspect will be kept beyond the stipulated d time by law as anyone in their custody would be charged to court as soon as possible.

She said:” We are making sure that every suspect is charged to Court as soon as possible so that Justice can be served, no one will be kept with us longer than necessary or beyond the stipulated time by law

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police Cross River State Command once again warned all members of any cult groups or anyone having an intention to engage in cult-related activities to desist from such to avoid been neutralize in the ongoing operation mucky water,” she said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: