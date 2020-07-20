Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

Chief Charles Idahosa, former Commissioner for Information in Edo State and Political Adviser to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has picked holes in what he described as an insensitive rally by Oshiomhole, on Sunday, at a time the state is mourning former state house Speaker, Zakawanu Garuba.

Oshiomhole, on Sunday, addressed a crowd that gathered at his residence in Iyamho to welcome.

However, Idahosa, who is now a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said he was greatly embarrassed by the rally held by the former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC.

Idahosa said coming at a time the wife and relatives of the former Speaker were also kidnapped, while on their away to the funeral, Oshiomhole’s actions showed that he is an insensitive leader, who doesn’t care about the mood of his constituents.

According to Idahosa, “we understand that Oshiomhole sneaked into Edo State last night. I never believed that after all the humiliation Oshiomhole has gone through, he will still come back to Benin in the night.

“He arranged motorcycles and taxi drivers for a rally, while his people in his constituency are mourning the sudden death of the former Speaker, Zakawanu Garuba.

“People were mourning, but Oshiomhole was moving about with okada riders in the night, saying he was campaigning.

“We even heard that the wife and other relations were kidnapped between Kogi State and Okpella in Edo State, while on their way to Auchi for late Zakawanu’s funeral.

“It was just a big shame. I have always known that he had a problem, but I felt so ashamed that it has degenerated to this level now.

“He went to Abuja to represent us as National Chairman for four years, but he could only do two years and two days before he was booted out of office. I feel so embarrassed with what he is doing.”

Also speaking on the situation in Edo State ahead of the governorship election, Idahosa said: “Everywhere is calm.

“We are just waiting for September 19, so that the people of Edo can go and vote for Governor Godwin Obaseki. It is a fait accompli.”

