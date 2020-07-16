Youth Party set to organise Ondo Primary Election

Kindly Share This Story:

The Youth Party has announced dates for its primary elections towards the coming gubernatorial election in Ondo State.

The party in a statement signed by the director of communications Mr Mayowa Idowu said that “the sale of forms to aspiring candidates closed on the 15th of July 2020. Hence, the screening of candidates will hold on the 16th and 17th of July, while the primaries will hold on the 20th of July.”

Mr Idowu further stated that “appeals from the primaries will be addressed on the 21st of July.

“The party sold nomination forms at N100,000, “to create a level playing field for credible candidates to aspire for office,” the statement read. The party also urged all registered members to participate in the primary election after creating a digital system that allows members to vote online.

“The voting system we are launching is quite novel, as all registered members can vote online. The process is seamless, transparent, and highly protected from any form of manipulation,” Mr Idowu concluded.

