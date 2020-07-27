YIAGA, Police synergise for peaceful election in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

As Police set to deploy armed boats, helicopter

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

One of the election observers, YIAGA AFRICA, has synergized with the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, for the peaceful governorship election in Edo State come September 19, 2020.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Executive Director, YIAGA AFRICA, Samson Itodo, which was part of the organisation’s preparation ahead of the election.

According to the statement, Yiaga Africa is set to commence the observation of the pre-election environment including violence monitoring to provide information and recommendation for immediate response by the election stakeholders.

This formed major the crux of the discussion during the advocacy visit by the Board and Management of Yiaga Africa’s Watching The Vote project to the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatunde Johnson Kokuko.

The visit was led by a member of the Watching The Vote working group, Ezenwa Nwagu, and Director of Programme, Cynthia Mbamalu, which provided them an opportunity to explore areas of collaboration in a bid to ensure peaceful elections in the State.

The statement reads in part, “Security holds a very strategic position in the election stakeholders’ pyramid and it is important the police as the lead security agency for elections should be aware of activities of election observers, hence to the Friday’s advocacy visit in other to share Yiaga Africa’s election observation deployment plan.

“Yiaga Africa will train and deploy Long Term Observers across all 18 Local Government Areas in Edo state. The observers will be observing the pre-election observers which include activities of the electoral commission, political party campaigns, voter information/education campaigns, adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, and importantly, violence monitoring. The information received from observers across the state especially in violence monitoring will be escalated to security agencies for a response to prevent violence ahead of the elections.”

According to the statement, CP Kokumo lauded Yiaga Africa’s initiative saying “What Yiaga Africa stands for and set out to do is laudable and I commend your organisation in this regard”.

“He said the command is open to partnering to promote peaceful election in the state. The CP also assured the cooperation of the officers in the Local Government Areas towards a hitch-free observer deployment and during the distribution of observer kits.

“He further reiterated the Police commitment to discharge its statutory responsibility of protecting lives and properties. “We will be proactive and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure level playing ground for all candidates irrespective of political party affiliation.”

“For the Edo Governorship elections, the CP said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) is complementing the effort of the state government by sending eight-speed boats to secure the waterways. “We have coastal and riverine communities cutting across six Local Government Areas. We will be commissioning four-armed boats and four-speed boats.”

The statement further quoted the Edo CP who said the police will also be having air wing for aerial surveillance to track criminals hibernating in the forest saying all these security measures will be out in place, before, during, and after the Governorship elections in the state.

“According to the CP Kokumo, the state police command will be receiving technical support from other states to ensure the election is held in a secured environment while also ensuring all COVID-19 protocols are observed to the later. “To enable us to achieve this, we will have series of training, workshops, and seminars with INEC and other security agencies and we will also conduct step down training for other officers of the force that will be involved in the elections”, he concluded.

