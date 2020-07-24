Woman receives healing at Fufeyin’s church

Kindly Share This Story:

Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, yesterday, narrated how one of its worshippers, Blessing Ejika Ubi, was healed by God at the church, using the Senior Prophet of the ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

According to a statement by the church, Blessing was at death’s door when she encountered the God Fufeyin, during a healing service; and God opened a new door for her, one of supernatural healing.

The church said, “Blessing is a beautiful young lady, who would cause heads to turn, effortlessly; with an infectiously positive attitude, she is a delight to encounter. One would find it hard to believe that just a few months ago, Blessing was riddled with pungent sores and rotting skin, from head to toe, caused by an untraceable and untreatable skin disease.

“Science had written it off as an undiagnosable condition; friends spread filthy rumors about her, claiming that she had gotten mixed up with diabolical men; her family had given up, as had she. Her story caused tears to roll down many cheeks.

“Unable to carry out normal daily tasks by herself, or even have healthy relationships with people, Blessing experienced the most isolated moments of her life; the stigma of the repulsive odour and sores caused her to be treated like an outcast. It is safe to say that every door she knocked on, seeking healing, was shut in her face.

“What can you do if your reality tells you that, as a young Nigerian woman, you must become accustomed to suffering pain, rejection, and isolation for the rest of your life? What can one hold on to, when all hope is gone?

“When pastors, scientists and every solution under the sun are powerless to help, some would beg for death to take them, but Sister Blessing begged God to preserves her life; just like Job in scriptures, she was helpless but not hopeless.”

The church stated that the today, Blessing is completely healed, and cannot contain her joy, adding that she has become a new creature in Christ.

“God bless Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin! A man God has used extraordinarily to restore hope to lives across the globe, his compassion for humanity is worth emulating, his philanthropism is phenomenal, his deep dimensions of dream interpretation is divine and ground breaking.

“It will be forever in history that during the height of the CoronaVirus pandemic lockdown, this same man of God dished out over a billion naira to help people of various walks of life,” it said.

