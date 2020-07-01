Woman raped by herdsmen in Anambra dies in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

A middle-aged woman who was allegedly raped to coma in a farmland at Ebenebe in Awka North local government area of Anambra State by suspected herdsmen has reportedly died in her home state of Ebonyi.

The woman, whose name was given as Agnes Okekpe from Abakaliki local government area was said to be working on a farmland in the community as a labourer late last year when suspected herdsmen who went into the farm with herd of cattle allegedly gang-raped her until she lost consciousness.

She was later taken to her state by her relations for treatment where she recently died.

President-general of Ebenebe, Mr. Paul Nnatuanya, while narrating the emotion –laden story, said the woman’s ordeal was the common thing his people have been experiencing, in addition to the destruction of farmlands by suspected herdsmen.

He said: “The information we got from Ebonyi State was that Agnes has died. After she was raped to coma, our people took her to the hospital where she was revived. She died as a result of the trauma she suffered.

“After she was discharged from the hospital, she travelled back to her place in Ebonyi State; perhaps, to continue treatment there.”

She didn’t continue with the business she came for.”

“Her colleague who was able to escape said that before the rape, the herdsmen hit the woman with a log of wood, which made her weak and unable to raise the alarm..

“The herdsmen also took the money the woman tied on the her wrapper and it was the victim’s colleague that ran back to the town to alert the residents, who found her lying helplessly on the farm. When the villagers stormed the scene, she was already lying unconscious on the ground.”

