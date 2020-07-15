Woman dies mysteriously in Ekiti public transport

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

An unidentified middle-aged woman reportedly died in public transport, on Wednesday, in Ekiti State.

It was gathered that the woman boarded the public transport with other passengers, which took off from Ado-Ekiti en route Igede when the incident happened.

According to other passengers, the unknown woman was hale and hearty when they boarded the vehicle, but suddenly developed complications in the course of the journey.

The driver was said to have stopped when the crisis began, but all efforts to save her life proved abortive as she died on the spot, leaving drivers and passengers confused and shocked.

Contacted, Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident but said the woman was without phone and nothing to identify or trace her relatives.

Abutu explained that the body of the woman had been deposited in the morgue, pending the time any of her family members would show up.

He said an investigation by the command into the woman that died so far does not suggest any foul play, but that the driver was still held back for further investigation.

