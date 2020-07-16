Vanguard Logo

Woman dies in Ekiti public transport

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

A yet to be identified middle-aged woman reportedly died in public transport on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the woman boarded public transport with other passengers, which took off from Ado-Ekiti en route Igede when the incident happened.

According to other passengers, the unknown woman was hale and hearty when they boarded the vehicle but suddenly developed complications in the course of the journey.

The driver was said to have stopped but all efforts to save her life proved abortive as she died on the spot.

The driver and passengers, who were confused, expressed surprise at the incident.

When contacted, the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident but said the woman was without phone and nothing to identify or trace her relatives.

Abutu explained that the body of the woman has been deposited in the morgue pending the time any of her family members would show up.

He said an investigation by the command so far does not suggest any foul play but the driver was still held back for further investigation.

