Woman abuses 12-year-old stepdaughter with electric cable, stick, shoe in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

A couple, Mr. Effiok Umo and his wife, Nnenna, both from Okwojo Ngwo community in Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State, have been arrested by the police for torturing and inflicting severe bodily harm on her 12-year-old daughter, Mercy Umo.

Enugu State Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday, said a preliminary investigation by the Police showed that Mrs. Umo, who is Mercy’s stepmother, was in the habit of brutalising the girl with sticks, electric cable and heels of shoes on several occasions.

ALSO READ:

Ndukwe said: “The height of it happened on July 10, at about 10:30p.m. when the wife abused and assaulted her to the extent of inflicting bodily harm on her with the excuse that she dozed off while slicing onions required for food being prepared that night.

“This led to neighbours reporting the matter to the police through the NHRC.”

Ndukwe said the couple was arrested by Police operatives of 9th Mile Corner, following the directives of state Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdulrahman.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: