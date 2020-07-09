Witness in Trump’s impeachment retires from military amid pressure

Kindly Share This Story:

A key witness who gave testimony about President Donald Trump during the impeachment hearings on Wednesday retired from the military, citing pressure on his career advancement, his lawyer said.

Lt.-Col. Alexander Vindman told Congress in 2019 that it was “inappropriate” when Trump pushed Ukraine to open an investigation into Joe Biden, his political rival.

Vindman had direct knowledge of a Trump call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

David Pressman, a lawyer for Vindman, said there had been a campaign of bullying, intimidation and retaliation by the president against Vindman.

“Vindman’s patriotism has cost him his career.

“Today our country loses a devoted soldier, but it is incumbent upon all of us to ensure it does not lose the values he represents,’’ Pressman said.

Earlier, Vindman was fired from his White House job, and his brother was also ousted from a top job.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: