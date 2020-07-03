Withdraw all matters from court, PDP charges Anambra warring members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has charged its members in Anambra state, to withdraw all matters they have pending in different courts over the upcoming 2021 governorship election in the state.

The party asked them to comply with its directive as a demonstration of loyalty to the party and avail themselves of the internal conflict resolution mechanism.

National Vice Chairman of the party, southeast zone, Mr. Austin Umahi gave the charge in Enugu, after an emergency zonal working committee meeting on Friday.

Umahi assured all the plaintiffs that their complaints shall be adequately and timeously addressed by the party leadership in the southeast.

He warned fifth columnists within the party to toe the part of honour and join their paymasters in other political parties or face expulsion from the party.

“We shall be prepared to enforce all disciplinary process to smoke them out. The days of merchandising with Anambra PDP is done with because we are determined to take the party to the winning side,” Umahi said.

The party called on Mr. Chukwudi Umeaba and his group to close the illegal PDP office in the state, reaffirming that Hon. Ndubuisi Nwobu is the authentic chairman of the party in Anambra state.

Umahi reiterated that the PDP was not zoning its governorship ticket to any particular zone in Anambra state, and commended the gubernatorial aspirants in the state for their matured politicking.

