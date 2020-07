Wife, son of late Edo Speaker kidnapped in Kogi

Kindly Share This Story:

Gunmen again struck on Okene -Lokoja road on Saturday, kidnapping the wife and son of the late former Speaker of Edo State, Hon. Zakawanu Garuba.

The two victims were abducted while travelling from Abuja to Auchi with other relations for the burial rites of Garuba when they were attacked by gunmen.

Garuba had died earlier on Saturday in Abuja as a result of undisclosed illness.

Eyewitnesses said that the gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, rained bullets on their vehicle at Irepeni community along the road, forcing the vehicle to stop.

They then kidnapped the wife and son of the late Speaker and other relations except his aged mother.

Spokesman of the Kogi State Police Command, DSP William Aya, while confirming the incident, said that police swung into action immediately after receiving the report.

He said that three of the victims had been rescued while the bush was being combed to locate others.

According to him, police have earlier in the day foiled attempted kidnap of six persons along Obajana-Kabba road.

