Why we’re embarking on Opi Housing Scheme — Enugu Govt

By Dennis Agbo

MANAGING Director of Enugu State Housing Development Corporation, ESHDC, Mr Chuks Agu has disclosed that the state government decided to embark on Housing Scheme at Ibeku-Opi in Nsukka local government area in other to bring development closer to the rural citizens.

Agu stated that whereas the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led administration has done enough housing projects in the urban areas, it was high time the state government shifted attention to the rural dwellers.

He stated that rural Housing projects would curtail migration to townships from the hinterlands and encourage expanded investments in the state.

Agu made the disclosure, yesterday, when the people of Ekama-Ida village, Ibeku-Opi paid a courtesy call on the State Housing Development Corporation.

The community-led by it’s President General, Chief John Abonyi applauded Governor Ugwuanyi’s rural transformation initiative and urged the corporation to make haste and commence the project.

Abonyi said that the proposed housing project in their area was monumental, adding that the ultra-modern housing Estate at Ekama-Ida village was life-changing to the community.

Abonyi stated that the project site was not under contention, noting that the entire community were surprised to hear that a member of the community opposed the project.

The Community’s President General described the allegation of a rift over the site as baseless, false, malicious and handiwork of disgruntled elements.

“We are here to appeal to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi not to listen to the rumour mongers. The land belongs to Ekama-Ida family which am part of, it’s not even a communal land, and we agreed to give it to the government for the project.

“My anger is that this portion of land had remained fallow for decades, and has become a den for robbers. Please, your Excellency, move your bulldozers tomorrow and save the community.”

Other indigenes of the community, including the immediate past Deputy Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Council, Mr Cosmas Agbo and Mr Onyebuchi Eze said there was a member of the community who had been a stumbling block to every development coming to the community, noting that move to stop the project was not novel to the people.

Managing Director of ESHDC, Agu stated that the Corporation negotiated and acquired about three hectares of land-based on request and presentation by the Ekama-Ida landowners for the purpose of ultra-modern housing Estate development.

He noted that the Corporation has never forced any group of people or the community to give out her land for housing development.

Agu maintained that the Corporation was shocked at the magnitude of photoshopping engaged by one Ikedi Abonyi with the aim of tarnishing the good image of the Corporation and it’s leadership.

“There was never a time the leadership of the Corporation instigated any assault on Mr Abonyi over land or any other issue whatsoever. The corporation hereby calls on the public to disregard this campaign of calumny aimed at tarnishing the image of the Corporation and undermining the good works of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Rt Hon Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at bringing development closer to the people,” Agu said.

He appreciated the leadership of Ibeku Opi Community for the visit and assured them of Governor Ugwuanyi’s commitment to open up rural areas for the betterment of the people and to create opportunities for investors.

Vanguard News

