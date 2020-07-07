Why we have to shut Third Mainland Bridge now ― FG, Lagos govts

Kindly Share This Story:

Release six months traffic plan, advisory

Residents kick, want govt to execute projects in phases

As traffic chaos persists along LASU-Iba Expressway by Igando axis

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Federal and Lagos State governments on Tuesday said plans have been concluded to embark on immediate routine maintenance works on the Third Mainland Bridge, the second-longest in Africa, in order to save citizens from impending dangers as a result of identified weak structures on the bridge.

They, however, rolled out traffic management plans for seamless execution during the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge maintenance scheduled to last for six months.

Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola and Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye made the remarks at a joint media briefing in Alausa, Ikeja.

Popoola said the routine maintenance of the bridge would be carried out from July 24 to January 24th, 2021.

According to Popoola, the Third Mainland Bridge will be partially closed and there will be a diversion of traffic while repairs would be done in two phases.

“Oworonshoki bound carriageway would be the first to be shut to traffic for three months for rehabilitation to be carried out on it.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: