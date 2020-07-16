Why we are helping to raise more Soyinkas, Achebes – Chukwuka, Greenlife boss

Kindly Share This Story:

…As winners emerge in RSWCA Season 5

By Mary Obaebor

The Executive Director, Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mr Ebuka Chukwuka, has said his company is supporting the annual Rising Stars Writing Competition and Awards because of the need to catch budding writers young and help raise more Wole Soyinkas and Chinua Achebes that will put the country on world literary map.

He stated this in Lagos during a virtual meeting where winners in this year’s edition of the RSWCA were unveiled.

Chukwuka also stated that no amount of money invested in education is a waste, as the future of the country depends on the quality of education given her citizens.

Speaking in the same vein, the Head, Human Resources and Public Relations of the firm, Mrs Amaka Nwosisi, noted that as a responsible corporate entity, Greenlife Pharmaceuticals would always be the frontrunner in giving back to the society and supporting worthy causes.

Other officials of the company present during the ceremony included.Mr. Jones Ekwemalor- GM Projects, Mr. Derrick Osondu- National Sales Manager and Kema Ezeasor- Assistant Manager-Human Resources and Public Relations.

The RSWCA Project Coordinator, Uche Udoji, thanked Greenlife for the support.

“We are happy to announce the result of the 5th Edition of The Rising Star Writing Competition themed ‘Freedom’. It has been concluded with ten (10) winners emerging in the two categories. The results have also been widely published on our website, www.thewriterscorner.com.ng, conventional and social media organs.

READ ALSO:

“It is the intention of the organizers that the Winning Entries are compiled and published by The Writers Corner, in the Writers Corner Blog and an anthology publications of Poems and Short Stories with credits given to the writers. The organizers will have the unrestricted rights to publish competition entries in any format at any time and/or be used as relevant promotional material.We appreciate everyone and every school that participated at this period of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

In the primary school category and for short story, Onyeke-Atobore Zoe of St.Saviours School,Ikoyi, Lagos, came first, Chikamara Okpala of Divine Offspring International School, Lagos came second, while Olaere Demilade of The Livingsprings Schools, Awoyaya, Lagos came third.

For the secondary school category, there were no first and second place winners, but Ugo-Ogoke Chukwukanyima of Marywood Girls College, Ebute Metta, Lagos came third.

For poetry, in the primary school category, Morenikejimi Reni Anjorin of St. Saviour’s School Ikoyi, Lagos came first, Kenechukwu Anthony Azuike of Sunnyfields Primary School, Ikeja came second, while Arifeoluwa Benson of St. Saviour’s School, Ikoyi, Lagos came third.

For the secondary school level, Modebelu Ikeoluwa of Holy Child Girls College, Lagos was first. Ifeanyi-Obi of Bloombreed Schools, Port Harcourt, was second and Idara Enang of Redeemer’s International Secondary School, Lagos was third.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: