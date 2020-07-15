Why we adopted e-voting for election of deans ― LASU

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The management of the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, Lagos, has said it adopted electronic voting for the election of Deans- of Faculties in line with the dictates of the time and to also reduce people’s exposure to the rampaging Coronavirus disease.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ademola Adekoya, the management also added that it had no preferred candidates in the coming elections.

“The university management wishes to draw the attention of Provost, Deans and Directors to its earlier directive that Faculties scheduled for deanship elections should take advantage of the e-voting platform of the university to reduce the risk of exposure of faculty members to COVID-19 In view of the ravaging and rising cases of infection of the disease around Lagos.

“Specifically, Faculties of Arts, Education and Management Sciences were also informed.

“The university management has however received reports that some academic staff members in the Faculty of Arts are speculating that the intention of the university management is to use the e-voting method to manipulate the outcome of the election.

“The university management wishes to clarify that the adoption of the e-voting method, just like most university activities are now done remotely through virtual platforms, is only for the safety of staff members.

“Arising from the above, the university management, therefore, informs all Faculties to determine and assume responsibility for the method that they may wish to adopt for their elections. Faculties that may be interested in adopting the e-voting method should indicate in writing to the Vice-Chancellor so that e-voting platform of the university could be made available.

‘The management wishes all candidates and the electorate a fruitful and successful hitch-free election,” the statement read.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: