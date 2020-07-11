Why I reconcile with Ned Nwoko — Regina Daniels’ father

Kindly Share This Story:

My target in child-bearing not yet met — Nwoko

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

Father of Regina Daniels, Jude Ojegwu, has explained that he decided to reconcile with Ned Nwoko, his daughter’s billionaire husband following the birth of his grandson.

Recall that Regina Daniels gave birth to a baby boy two weeks ago.

Barrister Ojegwu, who was reported to have staunchly opposed the marriage of his 20-year old daughter to the business mogul and politician, told journalists during the baby’s naming ceremony, held in Abuja, Friday evening that the birth of the baby made him reconcile with Nwoko, for the sake of peace, joy, and happiness.

At the ceremony where the child was named Munir, Ojegwu insisted that the birth of his grandson, made him put everything behind him with his in-law.

Hear him: “The birth of this child has answered the question (about the controversy); everybody craves for peace, joy, and happiness. I have accepted everything.

“I feel very happy having a grandchild and that is why I am here. I travelled all the way from Lagos to this place just to celebrate with the family. I told him (Nwoko) and the mother to call him Ifechukwude which means what God has written.”

Speaking also at the event, Nwoko said even with the birth of his son from Regina Daniels, he was yet to meet his target in child-bearing.

He said at the appropriate time, the target would be known.

Nwoko who said he would father more children according to Islamic faith said he married the actress because she is peaceful, loving, disciplined, and homely.

“My little boy is bearing my middle name, Munir. It means light. It is an Islamic name and I am a Muslim. I am still very young, I have my target when it comes to child-bearing and I have not reached my target yet. God speaks through man. So when the time comes, you will know. Regina is a lovely woman, patient, easy-going, homely, disciplined, and peaceful”, he said.

The event attracted many Nollywood stars, among who were veteran Segun Arinze, Oge Okoye, and Francis Duru.

