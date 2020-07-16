Why I created Employee-Employer Household mgt — Ajetunmobi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The need to legalise the services of domestic staff members in every home has been brought to the frontline, hence the creation of the Association of Household Employee Management, AHEM.

Speaking on this issue, Initiator of the Association and CEO of Aymie Staffing Solutions, Elizabeth Ajetunmobi disclosed legalizing the services of domestic staff members at this time will further stem the adverse effect caused by COVID-19.

According to her, because the services of domestic staff members are essential and needful, there is a need to put structure and organization in the area of Human Resources and Development specifically for domestic staff members as well as protecting the interest and welfare of the staff members and the families they will be working for.

The entity will provide processes and guidelines for such matters arising as relevant training on Housekeeping, Childcare and Cooking, Background and Medical checks, Conflicts resolution, Domestic Abuse, among others.

Made up of Domestic Staff Agencies, Nanny Agencies, and individual Agents, the association will formally elect at the Inaugural meeting on July 18 will elect executive members that will champion the course of all stakeholders.

“There are so many agencies currently running as a domestic staff industry but there is a need for an umbrella body to protect the interest of domestic staff members and the agencies themselves to be able to standardize it”, she added.

She explained that “There are lots of undocumented staff workers without proper record. So, we have decided to have this umbrella body for all stakeholders to be adequately protected.

“One of the challenges at this period is that lots of domestic staff members have been displaced from their jobs because their employers are not able to pay them because they too have been displaced from their jobs. But, if there was an association, that challenge would have been addressed.

“During this pandemic, lots of domestic staff members have lost their means of livelihood.

And those who have not engaged the services of domestic staff members now see the need for it. And this only tells us that this industry is an essential industry with essential needs.

“Almost every home hires a domestic staff member and so, it is very wrong to keep it in the background.

To this end, every party involved will enjoy support in obtaining and utilizing up to date information and current development in the domestic industry.

Everyone will be opportune to contribute ideas and influence policies so as to add value to the industry and allow growth in the domestic staffing industry in Nigeria.

And will also have the opportunity to earn various networking opportunities with industry colleagues, big players, and leaders of the labour industry and their affiliates outside the country”, she noted.

Vanguard

