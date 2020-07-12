Why 58 Nigerian medical doctors were traveling without UK visas

Kindly Share This Story:

Facts emerged weekend on why 58 Nigerian medical doctors who were denied departure to the United Kingdom, UK, through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos by the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, were traveling without UK visas.

The medical doctors were going to the UK for recruitment at NES Healthcare. A letter from the recruitment director currently in circulation shows that the medical doctors had visa waiver letters arranged by the NES Healthcare.

The letter from the director to the Nigerian medical doctors reads: “I am the recruitment director with NES Healthcare and I will like to inform you of an important update.

“ As you are aware, the TLSContact Visa centres are currently closed and there is no guidance as to when they will be reopening. In addition we are aware that there are no immediate plans to reopen Nigeria airspace to international commercial flight.

“We have therefore been in discussion with UKVI ( UK Visa and Immigration ) about a potential solution that would allow you to travel to UK.

“ With their agreement, we will issue you a visa waiver letter – this will enable you to travel to the UK and to then apply for Visa once you are here.”

Vanguard

