Wellcome set to release shortlist for 2020 Photography Prize

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The Wellcome Photo prize, an initiative partnering with the Africa Artist Foundation and LagosPhoto, is set to announce the shortlist of the 2020 Wellcome Art Prize competition.

Comprising five categories, the shortlist will be chosen by Chair of Judges Dr. Jeremy Farrar, Director of Wellcome, and a panel of six judges: Siân Davey (photographer), MaryAnne Golon (Washington Post), Dr. Aiysha Malik (World Health Organization), John Moe (The Hilarious World of Depression podcast), Dr. David Nott (David Nott Foundation) and Azu Nwagbogu (African Artists’ Foundation and Lagos Photo Festival).

The prize tells provocative visual stories about the health challenges of our time, combatting health taboos, bringing complex health issues to life, and showing how health affects society. With a special focus on mental health, an issue that has become even more urgent due to COVID-19, the prize aims to transform preconceptions and address how people affected are represented through the camera’s lens.

The five categories include: Social perspectives which will provide insight into the impact of health and disease on society; Hidden worlds will reveal details hidden in plain sight, or combat health taboos; Medicine in focus will explore healthcare delivery up close or from behind the scenes; Mental health – the single image will dispel the visual clichés of mental illness; and Mental health – series (up to five images), will tell a story through related images across the spectrum of mental health.

The overall winner of the competition which will be announced at an online event on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, will receive £15,000 prize, with the winner of each category carting away £1,250.

Wellcome Photography Prize which is run by Wellcome, an independent charitable foundation supporting research to improve health, believes a radical new approach is needed to transform the science of mental health. The prize hopes to challenge preconceptions and stereotypes and provide a more authentic look at peoples’ experiences of mental health.

