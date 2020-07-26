We’ll rise from despair, pains of COVID-19 pandemic – Osinbajo

Kindly Share This Story:

BELOW IS THE FULL TEXT OF THE VICE PRESIDENT’S MESSAGE:

REMARKS BY HIS EXCELLENCY, PROF. YEMI OSINBAJO, SAN, VICE PRESIDENT, FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA ON THE OCASSION OF THE 11TH SYNOD OF THE CHURCH OF NIGERIA (ANGLICAN COMMUNION), ABUJA DIOCESE, ON SUNDAY JULY 26TH 2020

Let me say how very honored I am, to be invited to another Synod of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Abuja Diocese. I am profoundly grateful to our new Primate, His Eminence, the Most Revd. Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, Archbishop Metropolitan, Primate of All Nigeria and Bishop of Abuja.

I say our Primate because I am one of your congregants having been born of Anglican parents and raised in the church. My father until his death, served in various lay capacities in then Diocese of Lagos and Diocese of Remo and my mother remains a committed member of the St. Jude’s Church, Ebute Metta.

Your Eminence, I have earnestly looked forward to meeting you personally since your investiture in March. Certainly, this Synod would have afforded me that special opportunity, but the realities of the “new normal” in the Covid-19 pandemic, dictate the maintaining of some form of social distance.

It is my firm belief that, by the grace of God, very soon, this pandemic will be defeated, and I would have the privilege of that personal meeting with you.

The selection of the theme of this 11th Synod, “Building a Sure Foundation”, is certainly divinely inspired. Everything around us has been shaken and is being shaken by the greatest global threat to mankind in a century.

We are in the midst of the greatest economic slump in history, every region of the world is experiencing an unprecedented slowdown in growth.

There was a day in April when oil, our precious oil was selling for less than the cost of production. No one was even willing to buy. Suddenly all we took for granted, from air travel to hugs and even handshakes, have become neither safe nor advisable. Our own economy faces its worst period in history. We are earning 40% less than we should because oil prices have fallen and few today can afford to pay taxes.

The sum and substance of what I am saying is that these past few months have shown us that human ingenuity and planning cannot even assure us that we will live to see the next day. Any hopes built on the foundation of human understanding and effort is a shaky and an unsure foundation and is bound to fail when the storms and the turbulence come.

But there is a sure foundation, one that never fails. One that cannot fail because the cornerstone and the rock on which it stands is the creator of life itself, the one who made all things on earth, beneath the earth and in the heavens – Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Indeed scripture reminds us of the futility of trying to lay any other foundation. 1Cor 3:11, reminds us “For no one can lay any foundation other than the one already laid, which is Jesus Christ.” That foundation; because it is based on the righteousness of the son of God and not our own righteousness or effort; because it is based on His grace, his love for us; because it is given to us as a gift from the owner of life, cannot fail us.

So, in these uncertain times those who know Him, those who know the Lord Jesus Christ, will do great exploits. We will rise above every challenge because we are the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus, and his promise to us is contained in the words of the prophet Isaiah, in Isaiah 3:10 where it says, “Say to the righteous that it shall be well with them…”

So, I say to you it shall be well with you. And for your sakes it shall be well with our nation and the world. We will rise from the despair and pain of this pandemic, from the tragedies of insecurity and the deprivations of our economic circumstances to a bright new day of abundance, prosperity and joy in the mighty name of Jesus.

Once more I congratulate your Eminence, our Primate, and their Lordships, Archbishops and Bishops present, all members of the clergy of the Anglican Communion, and friends from other denominations on this auspicious occasion of the 11th Synod and I pray that the almighty God will bless and prosper the Church of Nigeria Anglican communion and you all in Jesus mighty name.

