People like the welfare state because they suppose that it comes at no costs and provides many benefits. If only people knew how much the present consumption of social benefits entails less prosperity in the future, the population would have a critical attitude towards the welfare state and imperial powers and politicians would have a harder time selling their fraud. Just as a society that ranks security over liberty loses both, a society that attributes a higher value to social benefits than to wealth creation ends up with neither wealth nor benefits.

Broadly defined, welfare is a statutory procedure or social effort designed to promote the basic physical and material well-being of people in need.

It comprises all resources; physical goods, skills and technical know-how, financial grants (gifts) or concessional loans, which are transferred by donors to recipient countries or from the government of the country.

In Africa today, welfare has held people hostage, trapped, as a matter of fact, it is seen as a trap of imperial powers.

Charles N Lambert sees welfare as a manipulative tool used in keeping Africans down from developing own economies and businesses.

We believe that we have independence today but we are still enslaved by the imperial powers through welfare which we see as an aide, a heavenly help not knowing that they only bring welfare to us for their own benefits.

If we desire to have incentive alignment in our economic system, where every marginal amount of time worked by an individual leads to a marginal increase in total income, the poverty trap created by the welfare system is a major problem and must be cut off.

Of course, there are a few ways to fix this issue. One is to just reduce the number of benefits that people receive on the lower end of the income distribution. This does not sound appealing seeing as the number of vulnerable people in Africa may continue to increase as the nature of employment changes over time.

Numerous African countries have fallen into the trap where social expenditures weaken the economy and where this weakness requires more spending, which in turn weakens the economy.

Weak economic growth leads to higher government expenditures and thus furthermore to a rising debt burden.

Less economic growth ignites more demand for welfare, social benefits and more redistribution leads again to even less growth.

The escape from the welfare trap is the challenge of our time. Less productivity growth means less economic growth and less economic growth means lower income. The longer a country remains stuck in the trap, the harder it is to get out. To overcome this, the Black Wall Street has the best platform in Africa that encourages productivity and financial growth.

It is believed that without productivity gains, there is no increase in real per capita income. The labour productivity of a country determines its income level. The industrialized nations must get out of the whirlpool of welfare spending, and weak economic growth.

If African governments are going to receive or finance a welfare system, it should foster an environment that encourages work and makes it easier for participants to transition out of these programs as they strive to create a better life.

To achieve this, the governments and the international helpers who wish to see Africa succeed must promote trade and not welfare. Teach Africans how to raise their own economies, do their own business.

And this is what the Black Wall Street has started, promoting and encouraging businesses, job creations in Africa through its platforms.

Topmost is the Redirect Mall platform where African products are sold, and where Africans gain points which serves as an investment for them by purchasing a mobile phone tablet.

Join Africa’s Economic War movement today, say enough is enough to imperial powers, poverty because Africa must change and be free from the welfare trap.

