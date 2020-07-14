Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

THE National youth leadership caucus of the All Progressive Congress has endorsed the reelection of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state saying that he has done the party proud by his achievement in his first term in office.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the Deputy National Youth Leader of the party, Hon Afeez Bolaji Repete said that ” As the youth structure of the party nationally, we are committed to the progressive ideals of our party, as it matters on the improved livelihood of all Nigerians.

” We are committed to the progress of our party, and this progress can only be proportional to the performances of our public officeholders.

“We have chosen to come to Ondo State, to have a firsthand inspection of the claims of performances of Governor Akeredolu who has served a four-year term on the aegis of our party. After a two day tour, we can say; we have come, we have seen and we are impressed.

“We declare our support for the re-election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as Executive Governor of Ondo State.

While highlighting the achievements of Akeredolu in all sector of the economy, the youths submitted that he had performed excellently and should be supported for another term.

He listed the achievements in road construction, education, agriculture, industrial development, workers welfare, health and infrastructural development amongst others.

” If the essence of governance is the overall development of the society, and lifting the burden of the people, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has indeed done well.

” He has done the All Progressives Congress proud.

“We have seen his vision, we align with it and we as members of the national executives of the party put all our weight and influence in the party behind him as we go into the primary elections.

Repete said that ” We stand for a better Nigeria, a better Ondo State and to such; we declare total support for the reelection of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to continue as governor of Ondo state for another four years.

Vanguard News Nigeria

