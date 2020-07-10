Breaking News
We ‘ll commence refund Aug 10 — Bauchi Pilgrims Board

The Permanent Secretary and Executive Secretary of the Adamawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Malam Salihu Abubakar recently held an interactive session with journalists where he announced that the Board had fixed August 10 for the commencement of refund of deposits to those intending pilgrims of the aborted 2020 Hajj who requested for it.

Malam Salihu Abubakar said the Board took the decision after consultations with key stakeholders, including the intending pilgrims, who had made deposit for the Hajj.

He said all those who wish to seek for refund should write to the Executive Secretary through their local government schedule officers, adding that those who would want to roll their deposits until 2021 pilgrimage, could do so, and assured that their deposits were safe with the Board.

The Permanent Secretary and Executive Secretary maintained that those who have started payment but are yet to make full payment of the N1.459 million fare before the cancellation can complete it if they wished to secure their seats.

