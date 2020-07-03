We kill children, sell their body parts ― Suspect confesses

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

A 29-year-old suspect, Lekan Raheem, has confessed that his gang had killed some children and sold their body parts for ritual purposes.

He made the confession after his arrest by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Oyo State Command, on Friday.

Before being handed over to the police for further investigation, he said, he and other members of the gang usually enticed innocent children with biscuits and kidnapped them.

The Oyo State NIS Public Relations Officer (PRO), Olufemi Adetunji disclosed that the suspect was arrested following a tip off by some people.

The suspect was handed over to the police at the office of the NIS, Agodi-Gate, Ibadan.

Adetunji said, “The suspect confessed that he was not only involved in duping but also in kidnapping, killing and selling human parts to ritualists”.

The suspected ritualist who lives at Oje area of Ibadan also explained that his gang comprised nine members including two females and seven males.

ALSO READ: Kidnappers free twin children abducted in Ibadan

Speaking to the newsmen, the suspect said he had killed two people so far and they were children.

After killing them, he added that the children body parts were sold to ritualists.

Raheem, the suspect said, “We have a Micra car that we use for the operation. We buy biscuits and other things inside the car to entice the children”.

“Anytime we see little children walking alone, we entice them with biscuits and quickly put them inside the car and zoom off.”

“We later kill children that we are able to kidnap and sell their parts to the ritualists.”

Cases of murder were rampant in Akinyele Local Government area of the state where no fewer than five people including four women and one boy were killed.

Though, some suspects had been arrested by the combined efforts of local security and police, others are still at large.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: