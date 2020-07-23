We impounded 230 cattle in 3 operations in Benue — Livestock Guard

Kindly Share This Story:

The State Commander, Benue Livestock Guard, Mr Linus Zaki, said on Thursday that the outfit had impounded 230 cattle in three different operations in the state.

Zaki made this known while briefing newsmen in Makurdi.

He said that the first operation was in Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area of the state on July 13 where the cattle were grazing openly.

Zaki said that the second operation took place in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue on July 14, while the third was on July 22 at Daudu, also in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

“We have apprehended four herdsmen during the three operations, and they have been handed over to the police for prosecution.

“The state has a law in place, which forbids open grazing, and all those who rear animals in the state must obey it,” he said.

Zaki noted that owners of the impounded cattle were making arrangements for their release.

“On Wednesday, the state Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), called me concerning the matter.

“The law states that after seven days if owners of the animals did not come for them, they will be auctioned.

“We are strictly working according to the dictates of the law,” he said.

Vanguard News

