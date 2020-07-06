We did not arrest EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu ― DSS

Kindly Share This Story:

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied some media reports that it arrested the acting chairman of the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

This was clarified in a press statement made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Monday by Peter Afunanya, Ph.D, the Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services.

The statement titled; “OFFICIAL: Dagu is Not Arrested by DSS” stated; “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it did not arrest Ibrahim MAGU, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as has been reported by sections of the media.

“The Service, has since, today, 6th July, 2020, been inundated with enquiries over the alleged arrest.”

However, Vanguard reliably gathered that the acting chairman of the EFCC, Magu, is being grilled by a panel set up to investigate alleged infractions against him.

ALSO READ: Journalists barred as panel grills Magu in Aso Rock

The panel is sitting at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa (Old Banquet Hall) Abuja. Recall that the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami had recently written to President Muhammadu Buhari on why the EFCC boss should be replaced having been rejected many times for confirmation by the National Assembly.

The former Director-General of the Department of State Service, DSS, Lawal Daura had also written what was said to be damaging report against Magu to the senate.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: