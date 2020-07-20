We are satisfied with election process ― Gov Yahaya Bello

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

THE chairman of the APC governorship primary election holding in Akure the Ondo State capital, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, said the committee is satisfied with the process of the election.

Alhaji Bello alongside other committee members inspected the materials and said that they were satisfied with the process.

He assured all aspirants that a level playing ground has been provided for them to prove their popularity in the contest.

Meanwhile, the aspirants including the incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Chief Olusola Oke, Isaac Kekemeke and Ambassador Sola Iji were present during the inspection by the committee members.

ALSO READ:

Speaking with newsmen, Governor Akeredolu was optimistic that God would make the race favourable to him

Also speaking, Chief Olusola Oke said he was still watching the situation.

Meanwhile, his media aide Rotimi Ogunleye dispelled the rumour that Oke has stepped down for Akeredolu.

Ogunleye said that “Oke does not play bread and butter politics.

A statement by Ogunleye said “My attention has been drawn to a post on the wall of Dapo Adeoju, one of the appointees of Governor Akeredolu that Chief Olusola Oke, SAN, has stepped down for Aketi.

“Chief Oke will never step down for anybody.

“We view this act of Dapo Adepoju as an act of desperation and gossip. Oke does not play bread and butter politics. He will never step down for anybody. No pressure will.make him step down.

“Regrettably, Dapo is an appointee of Akeredolu. One will expect him to be above petty politics, lies and gossip. That he has chosen to go through the path of dishonour reveals the mind behind government appointments in recent time. This is not without prejudice to a few decent ones among the appointees.

“Oke will never step down for anybody. That a few aspirants have fallen along the road does not mean others will. He will never commercialise the struggle of his people.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: