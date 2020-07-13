We afford celebrities time to focus on their craft – Wynerz Talent Company

Kindly Share This Story:

In this interview, Chief Image Maker, Managing Partner, Wynerz Talent Brand Management Company, Olufemi Williams explains why it is important for celebrities and brands to have a good management team.

So tell us how it all began?

It all began with the desire to giving real time business solutions to brands, small or big in record time giving such clients what they require which are precise solutions to their upward drive towards sales, customer care management, repetitive clientele engagement, business development structures, sustainability goals and so much more to enable most importantly online sustainable revenue in today’s growing trends.

Why the need for entertainment management?

Yes, good question. By experience, having worked in the below the line marketing for multinationals over the years, I have grown to understand and learn that every big brand grows in its consumers either directly or indirectly bringing me to one of our core values which is focused on individual brand management. Yes, it all starts from there before becoming a house hold brand so we steer that drive all the way from individual brand management points of strengths, as we identify both raw and existing talents home and abroad.

Why exactly did you venture into this?

For us it’s all about service and giving back while expecting nothing in return and what better way to give than to serve by solving each client’s business problems which are always more often driving in one direction which is sales and revenue which we take steps ahead in creating systems that work for a sustainable business growth by first promoting Integrity, Trust worthiness, Due diligence which are the only recipe we embrace in this management company.

Brand Management is no small task how do stay relevant?

Wynerz Talent Brand Management Company, @talentmgt on instagram is here to stay for decades to come as a leading marketing company who focuses her aggression in systematic ways of reaching out to targeted audiences converting them to repetitive consumers in all our call to actions, for us top of mind awareness is everything as a management we take the burden of the celebrity influencer/talent’s so they can focus on getting their crafts right.

