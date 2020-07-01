Water transportation: Lagos State set to double ferry fleet by the end of 2020 – Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu appeared in a never-before-seen interview with ace Journalist and Publisher, TW Media –Adesuwa Onyenokwe, aired on TVC News on 30 June, 2020.

The governor addressed a number of topics in the 15-minute interview related to his office, personal life and dreams of A Greater Lagos –a dream which he is determined to see to fruition.

Emphasizing his commitment to his primary constituents, the Governor noted, “I am a people’s person, that’s all I’ve done. I share the pain of people and the only reason why I’m in government really is to make life better for them.”

The Governor shared his administration’s masterplan for an integrated system which utilises the land, rail and water modes of transportation. Sanwo-Olu iterated the need to develop innovative transport alternatives due to Lagos’ unique topography comprised of one-third water.

In closing, His Excellency rendered an emotion-charged commitment to the safety and production of Lagosians above all else.

