Wahab Adegbenro: Nigeria lost distinguished leader in Ondo – Sultan of Sokoto

His Eminence Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar mni, CFR, the Sultan of Sokoto, President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), has received with shock the death, in active service, of Commissioner for Health and Chairman of the COVID-19 Committee in Ondo State, Alhaji (Dr.) Abdul-Wahab Oluropo Adegbenro.

Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar, who described the late anti-coronavirus warlord, Adegbenro, as “though elderly person but not too old at 65”, expressed pains that a federating unit of Nigeria like promising, peaceful Ondo State would – at this critical period in the world’s fight against virulent Coronavirus pandemic – lose a very resilient, sprightly medical icon like three-time Ondo State commissioner to the jaws of death.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by a member, Sultan of Sokoto media team, Prince Bashir Adefaka, said the Sultan, a multifaceted leader, found his consolation in the fact of the will of Allah saying, “Since it is the way of Allah to take life at any time He so wishes, through whatever circumstance, we have accepted His decision although painful in the case of this industrious son and member of our society who died.”

He commended the Government of Ondo State for its timely decision to declare a seven days of mourning when all flags will fly at half-mast and for declaring Friday July 3, 2020 as public holiday in honour of the Abdul-Wahab Adegbenro, whom the government described earlier as “a General, who died, while healing others”.

The Amirul Mu’mineen of Nigeria, in offering his condolences over the death of also the devout Muslim whose private medical practice has been felt positively by many across faiths and tribes, sympathizes with the family, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Government and the entire people of Ondo State on the sad loss of the Honourable Commissioner for Health.

“I must say that this is a great loss of distinguished leader and a member of cabinet. This, again I must say, is a great loss, not only to the family and people of Ondo State but to all of us in Nigeria. May his soul rest in peace and we pray to Allah to accept as good servant and repose his gentle soul in Al-Jannah Firdaus,” the Sultan prayed.

