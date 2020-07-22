Viral video: Ijero PDP members express loyalty, not oath ― Fayose 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Aftermath of the controversial viral video circulated on social media platforms, former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose on Wednesday disclosed that ward executives in Ijero Council Area only expressed loyalty to him in the video.

He added that the executive officers did not engage in oath-taking as the public was made to believe, explaining that his principal did not summon the meeting or request for expression of loyalty from anyone.

It would be recalled that some loyalists of the former Ekiti governor were said to be involved in secret oath-taking scandal.

However, Fayose’s spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, while speaking on behalf of his principal on Rave F.M, Osogbo during a programme, Frank Talk, on Wednesday noted that the video was deliberately released to the PDP’s social media platform by one Dayo Akinloye and not leaked as insinuated.

He added that the video was recorded by those at the meeting and released to public domain to show that it was a secret gathering, stressing that the meeting was not at the instance of the former governor.

He said, “In the first instance, the meeting was not at the instance of former Governor Fayose’s, neither did he requested for any expression of loyalty from anyone. The video was not leaked but released by Hon Dayo popularly known as Dayo Maximal, who called the meeting. He is an unrepentant follower of Ayodele Fayose. It was released probably to show what is happening in their ward.

“There is different between taking an oath and expressing allegiance to someone. I saw the video last week and have listened to it people keep mentioning, that “If I am disloyal to Oshoko let God deal with me”. Do you take an oath in God’s name? The exercise is been portrayed as been fetish.

“When taking an oath in Yoruba land, there are objects that would be in place before it can be characterised as an oath. As a Christian, you will hold a Bible and a Muslim is supposed to hold a Quran. But in the video, nothing was used. It was not an oath-taking but open expression of loyalty and allegiance to somebody.

“The same is applicable to marital vow. We even vow on many occasions in things we believed in. We vow to God that we believe him. The exercise was done on their free will.”

He, however, affirmed that Fayose did not condemn the action, but counselled that such expression of loyalty should be something personal.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: