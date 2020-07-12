Breaking News
VIDEOS: Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman retains UFC Welterweight title

Tony Ubani
Tony Ubani

Nigerian Kamaru Usman retains his UFC Welterweight title in Dubai early this morning (Sunday) after defeating Jorge Masvidal 50-45, 50-45, 49-46 in a keenly contested fight.

Usman won the first two rounds but Masvidal took the third. In the end, all judges unanimously gave the fight to Usman, who has remained undefeated in the category.

The Auchi, Edo State-born fighter proved a magnanimous champion after the fight as he was seen having a friendly discussion with his challenger despite the hostility before the fight.

