[VIDEO] Sallah: 210 mobile courts to try traffic, COVID-19 offenders — FRSC

Sallah holidays: 210 mobile courts to try traffic and covid-19 offenders -Bisi Kazeem, FRSC corps public education officer.
By Abayomi Adeshida
Also read: Contractor apologizes to Sanwo-Olu over sweepers’ protest
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Sallah holidays: 210 mobile courts to try traffic and covid-19 offenders -Bisi Kazeem, FRSC corps public education officer.