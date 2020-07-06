Palace officials assaulted by Prince Tijani, son of the immediate past Oniru and his gang as shown in the video.
Also read: ONDO 2020: Why I want Akeredolu’s job — Adelami, ex-NASS Deputy Clerk
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Palace officials assaulted by Prince Tijani, son of the immediate past Oniru and his gang as shown in the video.