VIDEO, PHOTOS: Service Chiefs, Gov Bello others at Flying Officer Arotile’s funeral rites

VIDEO, PHOTOS: Service Chiefs, Gov Bello others at Flying Officer Arotile’s funeral rites
Her flag-draped coffin.

By Kingsley Omonobi

The remains of Flying Officer Tolulope Sarah Arotile, the first female combat helicopter pilot, was laid to rest at the military cemetery on Airport Road, Abuja, today Thursday, July 23, with full military honours.

At the burial are members of her family; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; his wife; House Committee Chairman on Air Force, Bala Ib’n Nalla, among, others.

According to military authorities, Flying Officer Arotile died, on July 14, following head injuries sustained in Kaduna, when her classmates of Air Force Secondary School accidentally hit her.

Family members
Governor Yahaya Bello and his wife.

 

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.
Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed and Rep of the Chief of Naval Staff.
Family members performing the dust to dust rites.

 

 

21-gun salute for Arotile.

