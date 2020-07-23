Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

The remains of Flying Officer Tolulope Sarah Arotile, the first female combat helicopter pilot, was laid to rest at the military cemetery on Airport Road, Abuja, today Thursday, July 23, with full military honours.

At the burial are members of her family; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; his wife; House Committee Chairman on Air Force, Bala Ib’n Nalla, among, others.

Also read:

According to military authorities, Flying Officer Arotile died, on July 14, following head injuries sustained in Kaduna, when her classmates of Air Force Secondary School accidentally hit her.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: