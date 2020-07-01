Ohaneze Ndigbo has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address genuine agitations of Igbo
Also Read: Akeredolu denies asking CP to stop Dep Gov from leaving Govt House
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Ohaneze Ndigbo has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address genuine agitations of Igbo