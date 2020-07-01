Breaking News
Translate

VIDEO: Inter seek new loan deal for Victor Moses, Chelsea declines

Kindly Share This Story:

 

Inter Milan is  seeking a new loan deal for Nigeria’s Victor Moses, but reports are claiming Chelsea is not ready to listen to the new loan talks

 

Also read: Nigeria’s Moses Simon signs four-year permanent deal with Nantes

 

Vanguard New

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!