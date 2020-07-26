VIDEO: 3 die in road accident along Banex/Gwarimpa Expressway, Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Three unidentified persons lost their lives last night in a fatal road mishap that occurred along Banex/Gwarimpa Expressway, Mabushi, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

According to an eye witness who gave his name simply as Liberty, the victims, a female and 2 males including the driver were occupants of a Volkswagen Golf.

The vehicle, he said was heading towards Banex junction from Gwarimpa axis when suddenly it lost control, speedily jumped over the culvert and ran into an oncoming truck from the opposite direction.

The accident happened adjacent The Capital Hub plaza around 8 pm on Sunday.

Liberty told Vanguard that the Golf driver died instantly while the other two persons had several deep cuts into their stomachs in what had turned into a mangled vehicle.

He said the two were immediately rushed to Maitama General Hospital but were rejected by the doctor on duty who insisted on having a Police report before they could be attended to.

When no respite came their way, Liberty said that the victims were brought back to the scene of the accident where they eventually gave up their ghost.

Meanwhile, the truck driver had since absconded, leaving his vehicle behind.

Our correspondent who visited the scene saw some officers and men of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC and police officers who were still making effort to evacuate the bodies to National Hospital mortuary, while also trying to identify the dead.

As at the time of filing this report, no one had identified the deceased.

