Veritasi Homes Limited Unveils Camberwall Court

Real estate consultants, investors, and sector stakeholders converged at Camberwall Court Abijo, Lagos on July 16, 17, and 18 as Veritasi Homes & Properties Limited unveiled the Estate. Comprising 6 apartment buildings ranging from one-bedroom, two-bedroom to three-bedroom apartments, this Estate is tastefully finished and situated in a serene neighbourhood.

Speaking on the unveiling, Ms. Lulu Ugwuegbulam, a real estate consultant says, “I am impressed with how far Veritasi Homes and Properties have gone on this project. I witnessed the project from the beginning, and I was sincerely bothered that the company would not deliver in time due to the Coronavirus pandemic disruption, but they did. This place is beautiful, and I can testify that the buildings are strong because I came here from time-to-time during the construction. I can boldly say that Camberwall Court is a word-class development by Veritasi Homes.”

Supporting her claim, a guest at the unveiling, Mr. Atie says, “this is my first time here; I am quite impressed with what I see today. Camberwall Court is beautiful, and the unveiling process is highly organized. People viewed the apartment in batches, and the company is strictly adhering to the COVID 19 safety measures”. With the rapid development and current inflation in Nigeria, the price of Camberwall Court increased on July 20, 2020 – translating into appreciation and higher returns on investment for existing clients. For those interested in the project, Camberwall Court is still open for inspection.

For prospects looking to invest in the project, Veritasi Homes have weaved in its payment plan, a mortgage option where contributors to the National Housing fund can access a loan of up to N15m payable up to thirty years with an interest rate of 6 percent per annum. This offers an opportunity for young professionals and other first time home buyers to own a home at Camberwall Court.

