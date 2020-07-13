Veritasi Homes limited to unveil Camberwall courts

Kindly Share This Story:

Fast-rising real estate company, Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited is set to unveil its first phase of buildings named Camberwall Courts in Abijo Lagos.

Scheduled to hold on July 16, 17, and 18 respectively, the unveiling aims to showcase Camberwall Court which comprises 6 apartment buildings; each with a total number of 8 apartments, ranging from 2 bedrooms to 3 bedrooms, with lots of communal areas and green spaces.

Speaking on the project, the CEO Of Veritasi Homes and Properties, Mr Adetola Nola said, “The unveiling is an opportunity to showcase the quality of work that we have done at Camberwall Courts. Realtors and investors can come in, take pictures and have refreshments. However, we will strictly adhere to adopting the COVID 19 safety measures – No Face Mask, No Entry. Attendees will also be examined with the infrared Thermometer.”

READ ALSO:

“We have built Camberwall in line with our vision of providing clients with affordable and comfortable homes. Starting at 11,000,000 NGN, we have created flexible payment plans, and clients can pay as low as 2,500,000 NGN initial deposit. Abijo is one of the fastest developing locations in the Lekki Epe axis. Thus, Camberwall Court is easily accessible and well-secured”, he added.

Supporting this claim, Tobi Yusuff, Veritasi’s Partner and head of marketing says the unveiling will allow people to feel the glamour of the Estate, as well as, stay assured that Veritasi delivers its promises despite difficult situations. At the beginning of the year, we had a lot of challenges, but through it all, we are still delivering on our promise to quality. The unveiling is just a testament that Veritasi keeps to promise. We are also leveraging technology to ensure that Nigerians in the diaspora can also attend the unveiling via our 360 degree immersive virtual tours”.

Camberwall Court is still selling fast, and the prices are prone to increase due to the effect of the COVID 19 pandemic, the drop in oil prices, and the potential devaluation of the Naira. With the unveiling, Veritasi aims to showcase the beauty of Camberwall Court.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: