Uzodinma’s aide tasks Imo diasporans on investment 

Hails Mbisiogu on employment opportunities

By Victor Ajihromanus

Special Adviser to Imo State governor on Diaspora Affairs, Ceicila Osakwe-Hilbert, has commended the Chairman of Shanghai Engineering Works, SEWIL, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, for creating employment opportunities in Imo State with N1.5billion investment.

She particularly lauded Mbisiogu for investing in the state, saying such an act should be emulated by all Imolites in the diaspora.

The aide to Governor Hope Uzodinma said this when she paid a courtesy visit to Shanghai Engineering Works in Ubommiri, Owerri.

She conducted a facility tour of the factory, noting that Imolites in the diaspora would be encouraged to invest in their state.

Her words:”As we move towards the recovery stage of the Coronavirus pandemic, investments such as this will play a major role in supporting our communities to recover, so that no area is left behind. Government is now on full throttle, so we anticipate the increase in Diaspora investment due to how seriously my boss, the Imo governor is taking security and infrastructural development. ”

On his part, Mbisiogu, who is Chairman of Blue Diamond Logistics, China and Coordinator Nigeria in Diaspora Organisation, NIDO, Ghuandong Province, said Shanghai Engineering Works has provided jobs for no fewer than 300 members of staff with many coming from the host community.

He explained that borholes had been sunk in Ubommiri, in addition to Shanghai Bustop that was constructed to cater to the traffic needs of the people.

In addition, Mbisiogu said he was happy that Governor Uzodinma, prioritised the issue of security, adding that such could make Imo an investment destination.

Speaking further, he said since the administration is securing the state, he would influence fellow diasporans into investing in Imo.

Shanghai Engineering Works and Industrial Ltd, the youngest of the Blue Diamond Group is a multi-faceted company conceived in response to the call by Federal Government of Nigeria for diasporas to contribute to economic development of Nigeria SEWIL was commissioned in 2012.

SEWIL ventured into manufacturing through the production of Corrugated Aluminum coils, block bricks, interlocking stones and production of all kinds of security doors.

Today, the story is different as SEWIL can testify to the conducive business and investment environment provided to enhance the output of indigenous industries to compete strongly in the Nigerian market. SEWIL is into the production of PVC pipes, electrical pipes, borehole pipes and PVC ceiling and production of window profiles, and various plastic materials including car bumpers among others.

