Uwaifo takes over from Kentebe as SESSPN gets new leadership

By Victor Ajihromanus

South-South/ South-Professionals of Nigerian, SESSPN, has elected a new executive committee following the expiration of the Denzil Kentebe-led exco.

At the election held under strict compliance with Covid-19 protocol in Lagos, 11 officers were chosen to oversee the affairs of the prime association.

Hannibal Uwaifo emerged as President while Andy Wabali and George Agu were elected Deputy President South-South and South-East respectively.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the body, Mr. Collins Ugwu, said the immediate past President, Kentebe, charged the new leadership to defy limitations and reset the momentum in the association.

The statement reads:” In an atmosphere of conviviality, the South East – South South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN) AGM/ Elections held today the 20th of July 2020, where new Exco members emerged beautifully and procedurally. The immediate past President, Arc. Denzil Kentebbe who presided and was the returning officer, did a marvelous job with remarkable charisma.

The Covid 19 safety compliant meeting, zoomed live to all members, saw the nominees for the different positions returned unopposed and sworn into office immediately by the outgone Dep. President (South South),Barr. Gogo Karibi-Whyte.

The newly inaugurated SESSPN Exco are:President- Hannibal Uwaifo;Deputy President (SS) – Andy Wabali ;Deputy President (SE) – George Agu; General Secretary-Kalu Onuma; Deputy General Secretary- Anthonia Ofere;Treasurer- Samuel Ulaikere ;Fin Sec – Mathew Ogagavworia ; Legal Adviser- Noble Uchechukwu ; PRO – Collins Ugwu; Ex officio (SS) – Denzil Kentebe; Ex officio (SE) – Chike Okoroafor.

“President Emeritus, Arc Kentebe, in an applause decorated valedictory urged the new Exco to work with speed to defy all limitations to reset the momentum.

“Accepting the challenge, the new President, Barr Hannibal Uwaifo, who paid tributes to the past Excos ,said that with their combined resources, the eminent Board of Trustees (BOT) members and all, a leap is certain through a redesign of deliverables fit for purpose. He was specially delighted that “all is well that ends well because togetherness remain the binding force for strength that illustrates outcomes.

“The Chairman of the BOT, Mr Emeka Ugwu-Oju, led some BOT members, Nuhu Yakubu and Chief Albert Iyorah,to witness and deliver felicitations to the new Exco.”

