Use of facemask: Police arrest 121 violators in A-Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The Akwa Ibom Police Command has arrested one hundred and twenty-one residents for violating the compulsory use of facemask in public places order, aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Fredrick Nnudam who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, said the offenders would be arraigned in special courts to serve as a deterrent to others.

Nnudam said the command would not relent in its enforcement effort to see that all persons adhered to wearing a facemask in public places in the state.

His words, “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command, in line with the provisions of the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement (second amendment) Regulations, 2020, have arrested one hundred and twenty-one (121) violators of compulsory use of facemasks in public places.

“The arrested offenders will be arraigned in the special courts established in the three senatorial districts to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Consequently, the Police Command enjoins the good people of the State to always use facemasks in public places as the Command will continue to arrest and prosecute violators”.

It could be recalled that the command had on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, vowed to vigorously enforce the wearing of a facemask in public places in the state following the reopening of interstate borders by the Federal government.

