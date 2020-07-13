US records another 60,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Kindly Share This Story:

The United States, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, on Sunday recorded 59,747 new cases over the last 24-hour period, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The number of cases in the US has rocketed in recent weeks, hitting a record of 66,528 in 24 hours on Saturday.

The country has now registered a total of 3,301,820 infections, the Baltimore-based university said in its latest data as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Monday).

The death toll stood at 135,171 with 442 additional deaths counted.

The surge in cases has forced some state governors to retreat from earlier efforts to reopen their economies, with some now embracing the wearing of masks.

President Donald Trump’s administration on Sunday again pressed for full school reopenings in the fall despite resurgent COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, Trump finally yielded to pressure and wore a face mask in public for the first time on Saturday as the US posted another daily record for coronavirus cases, while Disney World reopened in a state hit hard by the pandemic.

White House experts leading the national fight against the contagion have recommended wearing face coverings in public to prevent transmission of the illness.

But Trump had repeatedly avoided wearing a mask, even after staffers at the White House tested positive for the virus and as more aides have taken to wearing them. \

Hours after the World Health Organization urged countries to step up control measures to rein in the disease, Trump donned a dark mask bearing the presidential seal as he visited wounded military veterans at the Walter Reed military hospital in a suburb outside Washington.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

