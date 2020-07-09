US coronavirus cases soar past 3 million mark

Kindly Share This Story:

After shattering a daily record this week and recording more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases, the United States has now passed the 3 million mark in the total tally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The US has seen 131,594 deaths related to Covid-19, according to the count, maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

Florida is starting to see pressure on its health system, as are parts of Texas. Both of the populous states are seeing surges. California, Arizona and Georgia are also facing serious challenges amid sustained spreads.

The White House insists medical supplies are sufficient for the crisis and is continuing to push for reopenings of the economy, most recently placing a focus on getting schools fully functional.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said the rise in cases is because of expanded testing. While testing has markedly improved in recent months, experts and local elected officials say the caseload increasing is because of fresh contagions.

DPA

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: