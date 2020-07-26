US awards Nigerian ‘medal of commendation’

Kindly Share This Story:

…Abike hails Agunbiade

BY Victoria Ojeme

The United States Navy has awarded a Nigerian officer, Lt Victor Agunbiade, a medal of commendation for his meritorious service.

The U.S Navy said Agunbiade effectively managed its largest cash disbursing office handling 45 million dollars (N17billion) in cash transaction.

The Navy said Agundiade supervised its fund which accounted for 70 per cent of its overseas disbursing volume.

According to the award citation, Agunbiade earned the honour while serving as cash Disbursing Officer at the navy’s Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, between October, 2019, and July.

“Additionally, he managed 100 per cent accountability of 23 million dollars (N8.7 billion) across six rigorous inspections and independent audits with zero discrepancies.

“By his unswerving determination, wise judgment and complete dedication to duty, Agunbiade reflected great credit upon himself and upheld the highest traditions of the United States naval service,” the citation read.

This is not the first time Agunbiade is getting special recognition in the U.S. Navy.

In 2018, he was named the Navy’s 2018 Officer Recruiter of the Year, alongside 17 others, and honoured at the annual Recruiter of the Year ceremony in Washington D.C.

In a congratulatory message, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa said Agunbiade’s excellent and outstanding behaviour earned him a medal of commendation for his meritorious service from the US Navy.

According to Dabiri- Erewa, Agunbiade earned the honour while serving as cash Disbursing Officer at the Navy’s Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, between October, 2019, and July 2020.

She added that Agunbiade also managed 100 per cent accountability of 23 million dollars (N8.7 billion) across six rigorous inspections and independent audits with zero discrepancies.

“With this exceptional financial integrity, good accountability, excellent behaviour and dedication to duty, you have reflected great credit upon yourself and upheld the highest traditions of the United States naval service as well as your country Nigeria”, she stressed.

She said Agunbiade reflects a positive image for Nigeria and Nigerians in the Diaspora

“We are truly proud of you and urge you to continue to extol the virtues and strength of the Nigerian heritage of excellence, honesty, integrity and honour. Your shinning beacon serves as inspiration to the youth of Nigeria”, She said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: