Urhobos constitute above 70% inmates in Delta correctional centres – Chief Judge

By Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshal Mukoro has decried what he described as the high number of Urhobos currently serving time in the five correctional centres in the state.

Justice Mukoro made his position known at Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area of Delta State during the lunch and presentation of a book, “The Great Ughele Kingdom” authored by Olorogun Miller Uloho.

In his address at the event, the Chief Judge who chaired the occasion, said: “We have five correctional centers in Delta State with about 3500 inmates. Out of this number, Urhobos are over 2500.”

Describing the trend as embarrassing, he urged Urhobo parents to give proper care and training to their wards to make them good ambassadors of the society, just as he commended the author of the book Chief Miller Uloho for writing the book which he noted would change for the better how people perceive Ughelli kingdom.

The author while speaking on the reason he wrote the book, said he was challenged owing to what he described as many misinformation and misconception about the Ughelli kingdom adding that the true name of the kingdom was “Ughele” and not “Ughelli” after the name was changed over a century ago by the British administration of Lord Fredrick Luguard.

Also speaking, the President General of Ughelli Descendants Union, UDU, Chief Pius Omubaye, described the book as expository, adding that it would help a lot of persons especially Ughelli indigenes know more about their history and retrace their ancestral home.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

